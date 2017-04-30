The state wants to know! Mumbaikars, how much will you pay for a ride?

A new online survey by the state government seeks the aam aadmi’s opinion in determining auto and cab fares

Until now, tariffs were fixed at the discretion of the drivers' unions

Mumbaikars might just have a say in deciding the fares of black-yellow taxis, Uber/Ola and auto rickshaws. For the first time, the state government is conducting an online survey in which the common man can participate to determine tariffs, which until now were based on the discretion of the unions.

The BC Khatua committee - comprising four members headed by ex-bureaucrat Khatua - wants people to submit their suggestions on the transport department's website.

"We want to know people's views before finalising our report and submitting it in June. We do not want people to blame us for taking arbitrary decisions later. They can submit the forms by May 15," said Khatua.

In Mumbai, over 85 lakh commuters use buses, taxis and auto rickshaws. Committee members are expecting at least 10,000 people to respond to the survey. The form is available in English, Hindi and Marathi, with separate forms for passengers, drivers and unions.

It has questions regarding the preferred mode of travel, probable fares, digital payment options, mobile apps, and how much are people willing to pay for an AC ride. It also asks for suggestions on the existing system. The committee has met unions, drivers and urban planners across the state to gain perspective on the matter. "I have asked drivers about their views while travelling in cabs or autos, and whether they require a fare hike. All this without revealing my identity," said Khatua.

The committee is in the midst of deciding the minimum fare for AC and non-AC cabs, maximum percentage of surge pricing without exploiting the customer. The committee was first appointed in November 2016.