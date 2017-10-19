Giving a new twist to the controversy surrounding the Taj Mahal, senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar said it was Lord Shiva's temple called 'Tejo Mahal' which was converted into a mausoleum by Shahjahan.



He, however, added that he does not want a monument as famous as this, which is among the wonders of the world, to be demolished.

He also has no objection to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visiting the Taj Mahal to review tourism schemes. "It was Tejo Mahal, Lord Shiva's temple, where Shahjahan buried his wife and turned it into a mausoleum," said Katiyar who had been in the forefront of the Ram temple movement of Ayodhya.

"It was constructed by Hindu kings, the rooms and carvings there prove that it was a Hindu monument... it has also been termed as one by historian PN Oak," he said about the Taj. He said like a Shiva temple, water drips from the ceiling in the Taj Mahal, which is not a case in any mausoleum anywhere and is like that only on a Shivlinga.

"It was a famous monument and was grabbed by Shahjahan," Katiyar said. "It was our temple but was made a mausoleum as they had more power. But it is a grand monument and national heritage... people come to see it and so it should be kept safe and secure," he said.

Taj in 2018 calendar

The Taj Mahal has finally found a place of pride in the 2018 calender brought out by the Uttar Pradesh government.