Theft of SSC answer sheets leads to surprise inspections of schools

The State Board's Mumbai division chairman says a report will be submitted if a lacuna is found in security measures at schools where the papers are sent for evaluation



The men who stole the answer sheets, after their arrest.

The theft of over 500 board exam answer sheets and the video of a teacher correcting papers in a restaurant that went viral, have shocked the State Board's Mumbai division officials into action. They have decided to conduct surprise inspections of security measures taken by schools where papers are sent for evaluation.

A special investigation committee has also been assigned to submit a report on how security measures were compromised at the Isra Vidyalaya Hindi Medium School at Dahisar where the answer sheets were stolen a week ago.

A total of 516 answer sheets were stolen. Dahisar police have found two bundles of answer sheets and continue to look for the remaining. As investigation in the Dahisar school case is nearing completion, it is clear that there was a major security lapse. A special investigation committee of board officials has been assigned to identify the security lapse. After the committee submits a report, we will take a decision on disciplinary action against the school, said Dattatray Jagtap, chairman of the Mumbai division of the State Board.

He further said, The incident has also raised security concerns at all schools where board papers are sent for evaluation. We will hold surprise inspections of security measures in schools with help of the offices of the local education inspector. We do not have adequate manpower to cover the entire region, which is spread across Mumbai city, its suburbs including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar etc. The education inspector offices will randomly identify schools for surprise visits and submit a report if they find a lacuna.

As regards the video of a teacher correcting papers in a restaurant, the Mumbai division officials haven't yet begun an inquiry. There is no concrete evidence as yet submitted to us by the complainant. Once we receive adequate proof, we will investigate that case too, said Jagtap.