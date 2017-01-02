Theresa May vows to get 'right' Brexit deal



Theresa May

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged in a New Year message on Sunday to seek a Brexit deal that would work for all Britons, not just those who voted to leave the European Union in a referendum she said had laid bare the nation's divisions. Britons voted by 52 to 48 percent last June to leave the EU and the tone of the public debate about what Brexit should look like has remained acrimonious.

May said in her televised message that, despite the divisions, Britons shared a desire to live in a stronger, fairer and more secure country. “These ambitions unite us, so that we are no longer the 52 percent who voted Leave and the 48 percent who voted Remain, but one great union of people and nations with a proud history and a bright future,” said May.

“So when I sit around the negotiating table in Europe this year, it will be with that in mind…the knowledge that I am there to get the right deal, not just for those who voted to leave but for every single person in this country.” May has pledged to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, the formal step that will launch negotiations on the terms of Britain’s exit, by the end of March.

The Brexit process will take years and May has given few details about what deal she will be seeking from the remaining 27 EU members.