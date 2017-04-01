These 19 'black spots' in Mumbai have claimed 50 lives last year

Traffic police identify prime places across Mumbai, tagging them as 'black spots', where a majority of fatal road accidents have taken place over last five years; administration launches project to make roads safer



Kurla Kata where several accidents have happened. Pic/Atul Kamble

With nearly a lakh accidents in the city in the last five years, the traffic police have identified 19 prime spots where a majority of fatal accidents have happened — these 'black spots' have claimed 50 lives in 2016. Overall, across the city, there were 479 accidents in 2016, leading to 510 deaths.

The traffic police have analysed these spots based on the frequency of fatalities occurring there and are now working to curb the same. And the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway seem to be vying for the top spot — an 8-km stretch on the EEH has emerged as a death trap for motorists, with 11% of the total fatalities across the city taking place there, forcing the police to take serious note of it.

On March 22, mid-day had reported 'Mumbai take note! Traffic police reveal accident hotspots map of city' that showed how the city had gone red with deaths on roads.

For a safe ride

The traffic police's Crash Analysis Unit has narrowed down on the 19 spots, with most located in Sion, Vikhroli, Bandra and Malad. "Though we name a particular spot as black, we have to check the occurrence of an accident through many parameters. Each and every accident has to be analysed by an expert panel comprising the traffic police, experts and road construction authorities," said a traffic cop.

"Once a spot is tagged as black, we start working on it to make it safer, it's a lengthy process. Though most of these accidents happened because the drivers or riders were speeding, construction or engineering defects add to their severity," said another traffic police officer. "A dedicated team works on it; there is also an international firm working with us on this project."

International help

Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road safety has been working with the traffic department to reduce the number of deaths in road accidents in Mumbai. "To reduce accident deaths, we have to work on 4 parameters — engineering, enforcement, emergency services, and education. We are analysing the black spots through these parameters," said a Bloomberg assistant.

Immediate measures

Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police (traffic)

'To reduce the black spots, traffic police, BMC, PWD, and MMRDA, all have to work together. The authorities are seriously working on it, and in due course of time, the number of spots will definitely reduce'

Sanjay Darade, chief engineer (roads), BMC

'Accidents happen mostly on the highways, but then, 'black spots' on BMC roads are also being addressed. We have been working at providing traffic signals and crossings, and improving roads' conditions'