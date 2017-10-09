The Indian Air Force is prepared to fight a war at a "short notice" and fully geared to respond to any security challenge to the country in the most befitting manner, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said yesterday.



The IAF's Sarang Helicopter Aerobatic team displays maneuvers at the 85th Air Force Day parade. Pic/PTI

The IAF chief also said that the uncertainties in the present geo-political environment in the region may require the IAF to fight a "short" and "swift war". He was addressing an event at the air base here on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the IAF "I assure my countrymen that these men and women under my command are confident to take on any threat and fully prepared to undertake full spectrum of air operation and respond to any challenge in the most befitting manner," he said.

Air Chief Marshal on chopper crash

The Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tawang, in which seven military personnel were killed, may have been caused due to the disengagement of the chopper's tail rotor, Air Chief Marshal BSâÂÂDhanoa said.