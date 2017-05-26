Thief caught with 2 phones at Thane station



Rayees Anis Shaikh, the thief

Three alert cops at Thane railway station chased and nabbed a 20-year-old who had stolen two phones from passengers boarding the train on platform 4. The phones were in his possession and were immediately returned to the owners.

On Wednesday evening, when three officers, BB Patil, Arun Sharma and CP Prajapati were on duty at Thane station around 7pm, they heard someone raise a theft alarm. The officers quickly ran to the spot and chased and caught Rayees Anis Shaikh, who was trying to flee through the crowd. On frisking him, the cops found two mobile phones, totally worth Rs 26,000.

Shaikh, a Vikhroli resident, said he had stolen one phone from a passenger's pocket while boarding the train and snatched the other from a passenger's hand.

The phones were returned to the owners who had come to the RPF office at Thane to complain about the theft. The Thane Railway police have filed a case against Shaikh.