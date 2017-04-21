Mumbai: Thief decides to give up stealing and become auto-driver, gets arrested

History sheeter Shakeel Jamil Sheikh had finally decided to give up being the bad man, but how could his fate not make him pay for his evil deeds.

After he burgled two South Mumbai houses in February and March, along with three of his accomplices, he thought of giving it up and becoming an auto-rickshaw driver. Unfortunately, the cops were right in time to lay a trap and send him behind bars. Police have recovered watches, silver coins worth Rs 2.65 lakh, a motorcycle and auto-rickshaw from the accused. After being produced in court, all four of them were sent to judicial custody.

Of the two house break-ins reported earlier this month, one happened on February 19 at Dhobi Talao area. The thieves broke into the house of Dr Parwez Firoz, who was out with his family. They stole cash, gold and silver coins worth Rs 7.7 lakh. The second incident happened at Princess Street area 12 days later. The thieves targeted the house of a businessman Atul Ruparelia and made away with booty worth Rs 23.4 lakh, which included gold ornaments, silver coins and watches. Both the cases were filed at Azad Maidan police station. The Crime Branch Unit I was also carrying out a parallel investigation.

Clockwise from top-left: Shakeel Jamil Sheikh, Ankush U Dhage, Karim R Sheikh and Sagayaraj R Nadar

Speaking about both the cases, a Crime Branch officer said, "The buildings where the break-ins took place did not have CCTV cameras. So we decided to check the buildings nearby. From the footage we got, we came across one, which showed a person checking the doors of flats and even ringing the bells to check if the residents were there."