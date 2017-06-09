Third accused arrested in Gurgaon gang-rape case

The Gurgaon Police yesterday arrested the third accused in the gang-rape case of a woman and murder of her infant daughter here.

Jaikesh was arrested from his hideout here, a day after the SIT of the Gurgaon Police arrested the other two accused from the city.

"The teams of SIT arrested Jaikesh from his hideout on the instance of his associates, Yogendra and Amit, from Gurgaon. A massive manhunt was launched last night," ACP Manish Sehgal, PRO of the Gurgaon Police, said.

The police on Wednesday nabbed Yogendra from his hideout here, while Amit was arrested a few hours later, Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said. The three had recently come from Bulandshahr for work.