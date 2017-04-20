

Priya Sachdev and Sunjay Kapur at their wedding

Third time lucky

There's been a long-standing, but good-humoured joke amongst the much married, about being 'third time lucky'. According to us, those who marry once are reasonably optimistic, those who do it twice deserve our concern, but the three timers are obviously blessed with such an admirable amount of buoyancy and chutzpah, that luck is surely their most fitting reward. We have known many of these denizens, men and women who have tied the knot thrice, including a thrice married dear friend whose third bride was marrying for the third time (coincidentally his former wife went on to marry her third too), and all have been aware of the third time lucky 'formulae'.



Kapur's customised shoes

This week, Sunjay Kapur joined the club, as he married Delhi-based fashionista Priya Sachdev (he was previously and famously married to designer Nandita Mahtani and actor Karisma Kapoor). And we hear celebrations are still on going in New York. "Just got back from the beautiful celebrations at the NoMad Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the decor had a Japanese cherry blossom theme and the speeches were lovely. Of course, the bride looked beautiful cutting her three-layered gigantic cake, but for me Sunjay's shoes stole the show, as they were hand embroidered with the words 'I Do', it was a lovely touch!" says a guest who had attended the celebrations. And apart

from the humour displayed in his shoes, the groom is said to have been in good spirits too, going by the short video clip on social media, which featured him flashing the thumbs up sign declaring charmingly, "Yes!! I'm doing it for the third time." Third time lucky? You bet!



Milee Ashwarya with Sonali Bendre Behl

Another one on the way?

Attending the Dehradun Community Literature Festival along with the likes of authors and activists like Kiran Nagarkar, Nandita Haksar, Harsh Mander and Rana Ayyub, was the pretty actress Sonali Bendre Behl, author of 'The Modern Gurukul,' a book about parenting. The author was accompanied by her equally pretty editor at Penguin Random House India, Milee Ashwarya, who was overheard remarking about the coincidence of speaking about the best ways to bring up children in an area known for 'perhaps the best schools in the country.' For the uninitiated, the neighbouring hill stations boast some of India's best public schools like Doon, Welhams and Seven Oaks.

Sonali had a fabulous session, said Ashwarya about the outing. "The venue was packed and the audience deeply engaged, and the questions were thoughtful, diverse, and from all age groups. This was one of the best conversations around 'The Modern Gurukul,' Sonali's debut book."

Debut book? Does that mean there's another one around the corner soon?



Schauna and Nadia Chauhan on the cover with their dog Akira

Top dog!

The pretty Chauhan sisters, Schauna, Alisha and Nadia, who run the FMCG conglomerate Parle Agro along with their dad Prakash Chauhan, are a well known feature on the Pink and glossy pages. This week, two of them, Schauna and Nadia, were featured on the cover of business monthly CEO India.



Meera Chauhan

But apparently, what most chuffed their already chuffed mom, the elegant Meera Chauhan, was the fact that the family pooch Akira, a Siberian Husky belonging to Nadia, had been featured on the cover too. "Look at how well she's posing," she exclaimed. " She's so much part of everything, though such a baby," she said. "Almost a CEO in her own right!"

Woof!



Riz Khan, Sunil Alagh and Noel Tata

The other Tata

We have not heard much about the other significant Tata, half-brother to Ratan, and current Chairman of Trent and MD of Tata International, Noel recently.

The soft-spoken and media shy tycoon was in the middle of the Tata-Mistry fall out in more ways than one (he is married to Cyrus Mistry's sister Aloo), and chose to keep a low profile through the recent ownership saga, by maintaining a dignified silence, and not overtly taking sides, as the situation was awkward enough. But insider's rue the fact that Noel, who had once been in a prime position to take over the reins of the company that shares his surname, had been overlooked not once but twice in the hunt for a leader. The business tycoon is known to be a simple family man, preferring to spend his free time with his wife and daughters, Leah and Maya, and son, Neville, with frequent getaways to his home in Alibaug for the weekend. But recently the debonair low profile Tata addressed a gathering of investors in Singapore along with Sunil Alagh and British TV journo Riz Khan on 'promoting India as an attraction investment destination'.

Could this appearance bode for a more active profile in public affairs in the future?



Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash with Karsh Kale

Keeping up with the Ali Bangashs

The swashbuckling and handsome trio of sarod maestros, father Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and his two sons Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash, could well feature in a reality TV show a la the Kardashians, given their glamorous itineraries.

Last week they flew down to New York for some much-needed downtime, and to prep for the senior maestro's upcoming show at Carnegie Hall, in the second half of the year. Interestingly they met with the other swashbuckling musician, the Indian American producer and composer Karsh Kale, who is considered one of the founders of the Asian Underground genre, who they are collaborating with on a future album. And the occasion made for a particularly handsome portrait of creative swag.