Thirsty Mumbai gives thumbs up to railways' water vending machines

Water vending machines at stations found a lot of takers, as several commuters made a beeline for them this summer



The first of these machines was installed at Khar station

The water vending machines introduced at stations this year have proved to be a boon for commuters this summer. Mumbaikars reportedly consumed 15,000 litres every day from these machines, which were installed in January.

Put up by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), these freed commuters from the necessity of buying a one litre bottle of mineral water worth Rs 15 at railway stations.

Sources in the IRCTC said that most office-goers filled their water bottles for a mere Rs 1 per 300 ml. A rate card listing the costs is put up at these vending machines.

Each kiosk has a tank above that can store up to 24,000 litres of water. The first of these water vending machines was installed at Khar; gradually, several stations on the Central Railway got their own.

Sources said the machines are one of the reasons why the demand for bottled Rail Neer is dropping. "We have installed 60-odd machines on the suburban CR and WR stations," said an IRCTC official.