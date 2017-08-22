This 'poser' is an instant sensation on Twitter!



A collage of some Twitter reactions to the viral photo

The photograph of an unidentified man posing in a bizarre way atop rocks in order keep himself from getting wet has gotten Twitterati to run wild with jokes. Twitter users have been sharing quirky and funny memes using his image.

The picture has captured the imagination of several Twitter users, with some re-imagining Michael Angelo's 'Creation of Adam' with others making him a part of funnily photoshopped Bollywood memes.

A Twitter user tweeted, "Mechanical engineering student trying to impress a girl.."

Another user posted, "When you fell down on the road but your crush is watching."

Here's a look at some more funny Twitter reactions...

*When she wants to know what's a Cosine Wave but you don't have a pen and paper to show her!* pic.twitter.com/cZ89MOm2zM — Ronit Velari (@ronit_velari) August 19, 2017

Mechanical engineering student trying to impress a girl.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ pic.twitter.com/GJgxPpXOJw — Mrs. Bruce Wayne (@theflyingnemo) August 18, 2017

When she says her favourite colour is brown. pic.twitter.com/3p1P9lFlF8 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 18, 2017

When you fell down on the road but your crush is watching pic.twitter.com/mt0vluYrtA — Manish ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Man_isssh) August 18, 2017

Life



What you expect vs how you end up pic.twitter.com/vd4FGgAKEQ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 18, 2017

Waiting for acche din.. but in style. pic.twitter.com/S1yKExpxz4 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 18, 2017

When your job is shit but when your relatives ask "Beta kaam kaisa chal raha Hai" pic.twitter.com/J1DnyceXV9 — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) August 18, 2017

Tu cheez Badi hai mast mastðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂ¹ pic.twitter.com/D6VRI69yLy — âÂÂÂÂ Veer âÂÂÂÂ (@ClawedHumor) August 18, 2017