This 'poser' is an instant sensation on Twitter!

By mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 22-Aug-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Viral Twitter picture
A collage of some Twitter reactions to the viral photo

The photograph of an unidentified man posing in a bizarre way atop rocks in order keep himself from getting wet has gotten Twitterati to run wild with jokes. Twitter users have been sharing quirky and funny memes using his image.

The picture has captured the imagination of several Twitter users, with some re-imagining Michael Angelo's 'Creation of Adam' with others making him a part of funnily photoshopped Bollywood memes.

A Twitter user tweeted, "Mechanical engineering student trying to impress a girl.."

Another user posted, "When you fell down on the road but your crush is watching."

Here's a look at some more funny Twitter reactions...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply