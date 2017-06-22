Mumbai’s 123-year-old Ruttonsee Muljee Jetha Fountain gets new lease of life



The restored fountain on P D'Mello Road. File pic

The prominent and century-old Ruttonsee Muljee Jetha Fountain in Fort's Mint Road, Mumbai finally got a new lease of life. A resident association of south Mumbai took the initiative to restore the historical landmark and retain its glory. The fountain was inaugurated on Wednesday in presence of BMC chief Ajoy Mehta with garlands and candles.

According to a report in Times of India, restoration work of Mumbai’s Ruttonsee Muljee Jetha Fountain began in March this year. The brainchild behind the design of the fountain was Ruttonsee Muljee, father of Dharamsee Muljee, the very boy who stands atop it, still engrossed in a book that he is been reading for over a century. Renowned architect FW Stevens and principal of JJ School of Art, John Griffiths, then designed the edifice in memory of Dharamsee Muljee, after his death in 1889. The fountain flaunts 42 spouts, amny of which bear the shapes of cow heads and crocodiles.



Initially, the work involved plucking out wild flowers and excavating its structure, which went below ground level. The roots and intricate head carvings required special attention and therefore, had to be extracted carefully.

The project worth Rs. 60 lakh was funded by Kala Ghoda Association (KGA). The association itself took up the responsibility of refurbishing the fountain, thereby, restoring the old –world charm of Mumbai. KGA's Maneck Davar was quoted saying to the website, "We will make one long heritage path along with a couple of maps of the area". The fountain, which is nestled within a fenced area, has now been beautified with lush green plants. The mammoth structure sporting grey coloured granite pillars and water channels is a sight to behold.

During the inauguration of the renovated fountain, BMC chief Ajoy Mehta was quoted saying, "We want to restore Mumbai to its old glory." This is one of the 17 landmarks of Mumbai that the city’s civic body is working on re-establishing.