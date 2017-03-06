This 16-year-old is the youngest post-graduate in Asia

Naina Jaiswal
Naina Jaiswal, a 16-year-old from Hyderabad, has become the youngest post-graduate in Asia. She completed her post graduation from Osmania University at the age of 15.
According to a report in ANI, at the age of 13, Naina also became the youngest journalism graduate in the country.
In addition, Naina is also a professional table-tennis player. She has won multiple titles in both national and international championships.
