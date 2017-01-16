Guess: This Bollywood actor tried to 'set up appointments' in the privacy of his hotel room

The actor in question’s name has been linked with multiple actresses in the past, some who have featured alongside him in movies; others like this bootilicious older married actress, who is recently in the process of a separation, and younger actresses that he evidently shares a rapport with.

But there has never been any confirmation on his relationship status. Interestingly, his after work activities once again came into focus, this time around when the beefy star, who is one of the few left in his gen who is single and unafraid to mingle, was seen to be making the most of it while on a recent trip abroad.

The story goes that post working hours and late into the night, the hunk had developed a fixation for a mobile app, that allows him to er... 'set up appointments' with potential suitors in the privacy of his hotel room. A few startled young damsels who he contacted through the app, it seems nearly fell off their bar stools when it was discovered that it was none other than the Bolly brat who had been messaging them.

Big moves

It’s been quite a week for our friend Anuraag Bhatnagar, one of Mumbai’s top five-star honchos. First came the announcement of a promotion that sees him take over as ‘Multi-Property Vice President, Luxury, India’ of the Marriot group.



Vin Diesel, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Deepika Padukone

Which means he will still oversee all the Starwood properties (post the recent large scale acquisition of Starwood by the Marriot Group) but embrace a larger role in the area. And only a few days later he hosted the premier of the much awaited Hollywood film ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ along with Deepika Padukone and a kurta clad Vin Diesel.

We caught up with the familiar figure in Mumbai’s social whirl, who we have known from his time at the Westin Hotel, post his heady week. “I am honoured and excited to helm Marriott International’s luxury portfolio in the Indian Market,” he said, adding, “It’s been a wonderful journey to be in the world of luxury hospitality this past year, launching the first ever St. Regis in South Asia and India and achieving path-breaking success in terms of revenue within a year has been a great experience.” And although he was understandably mum on his schmoozing with Hollywood and Bollywood royalty Diesel and Deepika, we hear the premier rocked and that the XXX after party went on till the wee hours of the morning at his hotel. Nice!

All round Kapoor family cheer

Banker Rana Kapoor, is certainly the man of the moment. After a retreat at a health spa at Dehra Dun which saw the high-profile banker and wife Bindu get into shape for their daughter Radha’s upcoming nuptials to Delhi-based Aditya Khanna, he plunged into the thick of things with a celebration in Delhi last week to kick off subsequent functions in Mumbai at the end of this month.



The Kapoors with Rakhee and Alkesh

And as if this were not enough better news came in for the family with the announcement that Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, the couple’s Wharton educated daughter, who had married Delhi-based businessman Alkesh Tandon a couple of years ago, is expecting her first child. “The baby shower took place over the weekend and everyone is over-joyed!” informs our source. As they say when it rains it pours.

Many congratulations to the Kapoor family and the soon to be grandparents Rana and Bindu!

A decade of wine revelry

“We are celebrating a decade”, says Cecilia Oldne, the long serving VP Marketing of Sula Wines, and right hand to founder Rajeev Samant. Oldne and her team are busy putting together their tenth annual fest, which is set to take place in the first week February in Nashik.



Dino Morea, Cecilia Oldne and Rajeev Samant

“Our festival in the vineyards is known to attract the coolest crowd: Shriya Saran, Kim Sharma, Narendra Kumar, Dino Morea are amongst a few coming back for the fun,” she says about the fest, which in addition has attracted the likes of Yash and Avanti Birla, AD Singh, Prahlad Kakkar and Ashish Raheja over the years.

This year’s headliners will be Infected Mushroom and Bloc Party. “We’ve made it a 3-day festival with Friday being the addition and we added one more stage too: The Tropical Stage with electro acoustic music!,” says Oldne, adding, “Never before have we had so many different genres – everything from reggae to techno! To be precise, world fusion to electro acoustic, techno, house, pop, electronica, electro-swing, disco, garage, rock, percussion, Indie, reggae, Afro, Irish and bass!”

Star sartorialist

Designer Arjun Khanna, when he is not vrooming around on his collection of mean motorcycle machines, or scouring the vintage and flea markets of the world for drool worthy objects to display in his striking, highly personalised studio-cum-atelier in Colaba, is quite the sartorial star himself.



Arjun Khanna

We spotted the intelligent woman’s pin up, on his way to Daboo Ratnani’s high-profile calendar launch last week looking like a million bucks in a pink linen handmade blazer. “I was in a Gatsby sort of mood and accessorized the jacket with a vintage floral bow tie, vintage cuff links set off by a sky blue shirt with white collar and cuffs,” says the style maven. Nice!