This city in China has a road above the roof of houses

Source/Facebook

A five-storey building in the Chinese city of Chongqing has been going viral on social media after it emerged that the building’s terrace also doubles up as a road where cars actually drive on.

The building is in Chongqing. It has a two-lane public road on its terrace with trees on the street and shops. The road runs around the entire complex. On the ground floor of the building, there are several shops. Some other floors have car have a car parking, too.

In space-crunched China, anything is possible.

See photos here