This company's hiring naked maids to clean homes, and only women may apply

A London-based company is looking to hire an army of female cleaners, who will wear just slippers and cleaning gloves to work. There's nothing sexual about it though



Rs 3,800, the amount the nude cleaners will be paid per hour. All Pics/NATURIST CLEANERS FACEBOOK ACCOUNT

A London-based company’s bizarre job advertisement has left many people amused. Naturist Cleaners, which describes itself as one of UK’s leading naturist and cleaning service providers, is looking for women willing to clean private houses wearing just slippers and cleaning gloves, Oddity Central reported.



Women "of all ages and sizes" can apply. The pay is lucrative too — Rs 3,800 approx an hour.

"We are looking for female naturist cleaners who can clean private houses nude," the job ad reads. "The job will require doing all general cleaning like dusting, tidying up, vacuuming, watering plants, making beds, using the washing machine, ironing clothes and cleaning windows."



There's nothing sexual about it

The company specifically caters to clients who are part of the nudist community. They have to agree to a "no touching" policy.

The cleaning firm provides three services -- one with the client nude, one with the cleaner nude, and one also has the option of both.



The company, which is looking for part-time cleaners of "all ages and figures", began in London two years ago and is now expanding beyond the British capital.



Owner Laura Smith was quoted in an interview as saying, "It's a service for the nudist community. We are a cleaning company. There is nothing sexual about the business at all. The majority of our clients are nudist. I understand people will think certain things about the company, but there is nothing untoward about it."