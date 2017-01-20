This couple claims threesomes have made their relationship stronger



Jackie Melfi with husband John. Pic/Facebook

A US woman, in her 50s, claim that having sex with strangers has not only improved her marriage, but has made her feel more empowered as well. The woman, Jackie Melfi and her husband John (52), both indulge in threesomes regularly, inviting men and women into their bedroom for sex.

The pair, from Texas, USA, started the practice of swinging after John introduced his wife to it. John in fact owns his own swinging clubs. Jackie, has six children and five grandchildren from a previous relationship, and was initially nervous about the move, but now says that swinging has made her more confident.

"Most of the time, when you say you're into swinging, people think your relationship is lacking honesty, or there is some deception involved. But it's great for my and John's trust and communication. I believe it's to thank for the success of our relationship. It keeps me young. Being introduced to the lifestyle encouraged me to say yes and try new things in life. I've learned to let go and I'm no longer concerned about what people will say,” Jackie was quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk.

The couple set up the website openlove101.com, where they meet the men and women they swing with at events. John revealed that he once got an attractive man to come into their bedroom and surprise Jackie while they were in the act.

"I've also organized for a friend to stay with Jackie and keep her entertained when I've been out of town before,” he told the website.

Hmmm, interesting is all we can say.