This day in history: Rewind of major events that occurred on May 10

Get to know what happened today in history around the world including major events in politics, crime, entertainment, sports and more in a nutshell.

28 BCE: A sunspot is observed by Han dynasty astronomers during the reign of Emperor Cheng of Han, one of the earliest dated sunspot observations in China. Sunspots are temporary phenomena on the photosphere of the Sun that appear visibly as dark spots compared to surrounding regions.

Christopher Columbus

1503: Christopher Columbus discovered the Cayman Islands. The territory comprises the three islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

1774: Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette become King and Queen of France.

1857: The Sepoys of India revolted against the British Army. The the first war of Independence began in the year 1857 when sepoys revolted against their commanding officers at Meerut.

1872: Victoria Woodhull became the first woman nominated for the U.S. presidency. Some historians and authors have questioned that priority given issues with the legality of her run. They disagree with classifying it as a true candidacy because she was younger than the constitutionally mandated age of 35.



Winston Churchill. Pic/AFP

1877: Romania declares itself independent from the Ottoman Empire following the Senate adoption of Mihail Kogalniceanu's Declaration of Independence.

1940: Winston Churchill is appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following the resignation of Neville Chamberlain during World War II. His speeches and radio broadcasts helped inspire British resistance, especially during the difficult days of 1940. He led Britain as Prime Minister until victory over Nazi Germany had been secured.



Hulk. Pic/YouTube



1962: Marvel Comics publishes the first issue of 'The Incredible Hulk.' The fictional superhero Hulk is the alter ego of Bruce Banner, a socially withdrawn and emotionally reserved physicist who physically transforms into the Hulk under emotional stress and other specific circumstances at will or against it. (Read more)



Nelson Mandela. Pic/AFP

1994: Nelson Mandela becomes South Africa's first black president after more than three centuries of white rule. His government focused on dismantling the legacy of apartheid through tackling institutionalised racism, poverty and inequality, and fostering racial reconciliation.



George Bush. Pic/AFP

2005: A hand grenade thrown by Vladimir Arutyunian lands about 65 feet (20 meters) from U.S. President George W. Bush while he was giving a speech to a crowd in Tbilisi, Georgia, but it malfunctions and did not detonate. Arutyunian was arrested in July 2005, confessed, was convicted and was given a life sentence in January 2006.

