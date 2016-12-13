This forward on famous people and their surnames is hilarious

Forwards we receive on social media often end up tickling our funny bone. This one we received on WhatsApp, about famous people and their surnames, was rather amusing. Have a read, and a hearty laugh as well
Kangana hit the ball
Kangana took a single
Kangana did not reach the crease
Kangana Ranaut
Hrithik buys bulb
Hrithik puts bulb in socket
Hrithik switches bulb on
Hrithik Roshan
Also Read: These film posters featuring politicians, businessmen are amazing!
Pic/AFP
Neil arms weak
Neil joins gym
Neil does chin-ups
Neil Armstrong
Sameera went to a parlour
Sameera did her hair
Sameera did her makeup
Sameera Reddy
Anil mombatti
Anil agarbatti
Anil dhoop
Anil Kapoor
Umar walking on the road
Umar got kidnapped
Umar not found by family
Umar Gul
Read Story: Have you received these 12 hilarious forwards on demonetisation?
William making fruit shake
William took pears
William put them in glass
William Shakespeare
Minissha purchased a cycle
Minissha started riding cycle
Minissha's height increased
Minissha Lamba
Mika went to studio
Mika went to recording room
Mika took the mike
Mika Singh
(Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction created from social media posts, meant for humour purposes only. The website does not endorse the content of the page)
Pics: Ex-footballer Gascoigne's step-daughter Bianca is a bombshell
Photos: Priyanka Chopra's dinner outing with Arpita Khan Sharma in Bandra
Photos: Malaika, Saif's son Ibrahim visit Kareena and Taimur at hospital
Spotted: SRK, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem in Bandra
Photos: Malaika Arora Khan, Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport
0 Comments