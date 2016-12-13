E-paper

This forward on famous people and their surnames is hilarious

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 13-Dec-2016Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Forwards we receive on social media often end up tickling our funny bone. This one we received on WhatsApp, about famous people and their surnames, was rather amusing. Have a read, and a hearty laugh as well 

Kangana hit the ball
Kangana took a single
Kangana did not reach the crease
Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik buys bulb
Hrithik puts bulb in socket
Hrithik switches bulb on
Hrithik Roshan

Also Read: These film posters featuring politicians, businessmen are amazing!


Pic/AFP

Neil arms weak
Neil joins gym
Neil does chin-ups
Neil Armstrong

Sameera went to a parlour
Sameera did her hair
Sameera did her makeup
Sameera Reddy

Anil mombatti
Anil agarbatti
Anil dhoop
Anil Kapoor

Umar walking on the road
Umar got kidnapped
Umar not found by family
Umar Gul

Read Story: Have you received these 12 hilarious forwards on demonetisation?

William making fruit shake
William took pears
William put them in glass
William Shakespeare

Minissha purchased a cycle
Minissha started riding cycle
Minissha's height increased
Minissha Lamba

Mika went to studio
Mika went to recording room
Mika took the mike
Mika Singh

(Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction created from social media posts, meant for humour purposes only. The website does not endorse the content of the page)

Related Stories

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply