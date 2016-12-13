This forward on famous people and their surnames is hilarious

Forwards we receive on social media often end up tickling our funny bone. This one we received on WhatsApp, about famous people and their surnames, was rather amusing. Have a read, and a hearty laugh as well

Kangana hit the ball

Kangana took a single

Kangana did not reach the crease

Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik buys bulb

Hrithik puts bulb in socket

Hrithik switches bulb on

Hrithik Roshan

Also Read: These film posters featuring politicians, businessmen are amazing!



Pic/AFP

Neil arms weak

Neil joins gym

Neil does chin-ups

Neil Armstrong

Sameera went to a parlour

Sameera did her hair

Sameera did her makeup

Sameera Reddy

Anil mombatti

Anil agarbatti

Anil dhoop

Anil Kapoor

Umar walking on the road

Umar got kidnapped

Umar not found by family

Umar Gul

Read Story: Have you received these 12 hilarious forwards on demonetisation?

William making fruit shake

William took pears

William put them in glass

William Shakespeare

Minissha purchased a cycle

Minissha started riding cycle

Minissha's height increased

Minissha Lamba

Mika went to studio

Mika went to recording room

Mika took the mike

Mika Singh

(Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction created from social media posts, meant for humour purposes only. The website does not endorse the content of the page)