This is how Arvind Kejriwal reacted after watching a documentary on him

New Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal had a distant reaction to a documentary on him titled 'An Insignificant Man'.

'An Insignificant Man' is a non-fiction political thriller that is based on the rise of Arvind Kejriwal's insurgent Aam Aadmi Party, the documentary film provides an insider view of the entire political situation at that time.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during an interactive session of GST Market Support Committees in New Delhi on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

One of its kind political thrillers has been receiving immense praises for its portrayal of the Aam Aadmi Party. 'An Insignificant Man' was specially screened for the man himself Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read: Biographical Film On Arvind Kejriwal To Hit Cinemas On November 17

On watching the documentary, Kejriwal gave a distant reaction and just said 'Ha Thik Hai (Yeah, It's okay)'.

Talking about the same director Vinay Shukla said, "We premiered the film last year in September at the Toronto international film festival, we showed he film to Arvind Kejriwal in last week of November or December because while the film was being made and till the premiere we were working till the last night, there was no opportunity there. But after the film had played and we came back to India we showed the film to him. This was one screening we were looking forward to we were wondering how would he react and he had a very distant reaction to the film, he said 'Ha thik hai'.

Directors Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla recorded 400 hours of footage over the course of a year, capturing the clashes between idealism and politics during AAP's 2013 election campaign.

Taking an unbiased approach, the trailer leaves the viewer to wonder and draw their own conclusions. The lack of interviews and voice overs give it a cinematic feel, bringing the viewer up, close and personal with democracy.

'An Insignificant Man', directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla under the banners of Global media giant Vice and Memesys Lab produced by Anand Gandhi is slated to release on November 17, 2017.