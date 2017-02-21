This man lets his girlfriend have sex with others

Beatrice Gibbs. Pic/Twitter

In a bizarre arrangement between a couple, a man has agreed to let his girlfriend sleep with other men for fear that he would otherwise lose her.

27-year-old Adam Gillet, agreed to a one-sided open relationship with Beatrice Gibbs, 22, after she said she had no choice but to break up with him or she would cheat.

She told The Sun, "I love Adam, but I wasn't ready to settle down and commit to just one man. When she tried to break up with Adam, he was devastated. He suggested they stay together, agreeing she could have sex with other men so long as she was completely honest about it. It’s the perfect situation, I have a boyfriend I love but also get to have fun with other men when I want to."

Adam Gillett. Pic/Facebook

While Beatrice is free to sleep with whomever she wants, Adam doesn't enjoy such privileges.

Adam says, "I really like Beatrice and I didn’t want to lose her. I am happy for her to enjoy herself. We decided this is the best way to take the relationship forward so I have become used to it. I am not really interested in chasing other women and I know if I did then Beatrice wouldn’t be happy about it."

Does she feel guilty about the arrangement? She says "No".