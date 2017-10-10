This middle-aged bombshell's sugar daddy is a sleazy top industrialist

Word comes in that this glamorous middle-aged bombshell, who is a media favourite, has a little secret that she has managed to keep away from the Indian high society and media glare. The jet-set lady in question frequents the Mumbai - London first class route every couple of weeks and has been spotted on numerous occasions in the company of her London-based sugar daddy, a sleazy top industrialist, with homes around the world.

"She is a ferociously ambitious woman and destroyed her own ex-husband, by forcing him into a large debt, which he is still paying off," informs a London-based source. "The fact is that she has been seen on more than one occasion with the industrialist at his love nest in Mayfair," she says. "It's known that he has the sleaziest set-up in London and the joke is that he has more mistresses than hairs on his head," we are informed.

And how does the said industrialist manage to keep the lid on his various affairs? "His operation is a three-step one," says the source. "First, he insists that the woman trashes him in public. Secondly, she pretends to be very spiritual, and thirdly, she sets up a business to throw people off the scent." as for the newest arm candy, "it is the worst-kept secret in London that the ambitious lady is part of his harem," she says. Phew!