While media titan and Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner may have never visited the city, Mumbaikars got a slice of his flamboyant paradise when the Playboy Club opened in the city last November.

Within a span of 10 months, the Playboy Club, a swanky 8,000-sqft-space at Birla Centurion in Worli, has become a hotspot for party hoppers, with its invite-only, exclusive gig nights and revelries. "Its LED light displays transport you to the parties of New York and Ibiza clubs," said a regular visitor.

Parag Sanghavi, chairman, PB Lifestyle, who owns the pan-India franchise of the club, along with actor-producer Sachiin Joshi and Naitik Goyel, brought the club to Mumbai. Incidentally, Sanghavi, currently in Dubai, is also said to enjoy great rapport with Hefner, having met the legendary man himself.

With a capacity to entertain over 800 guests, the space has been designed in avant-garde style with three massive, 25-ft long bars. Everyone from Polish DJ Tom Swoon to French DJ-producer Chuck Wonderland, synonymous with Dubai's nightlife scene, have played high-energy sets at the DJ booth housed in the space. The club has also witnessed gigs by homegrown musicians like Prem Joshua and The Band and Anktryixx.

The swanky interiors of the Playboy Club in Worli

The space also offers an exclusive members area with concierge services, and the members can get access to the Playboy Clubs across India – in Hyderabad (the first city to witness the club two years ago) and Gurgaon – along with other locations like London and Vietnam, with select few even getting a chance to be invited to the Playboy Mansion parties and private island holidays.

Ever since its launch, the club has been popular spot with Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra.