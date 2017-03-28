This pot-bellied pig understands English and Spanish



Gordita

A zoological park in Florida claims to have a resident pig called Gordita that can understand commands in both English and Spanish.

Marisela Gutierrez, a trainer at Jungle Island Zoo, said that the Vietnamese pot-bellied pig can understand more than 400 words in both English and Spanish. "Everything I tell her she does," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said she believes Gordita is bilingual because the pig understands her Spanish commands as well as the commands of the other English speaking trainers. "She's bilingual because all of the other trainers speak to her in English and I only speak to her in Spanish," she said in a report in UPI.

She added that although Gordita's heritage is Vietnamese, she considers the 4-year-old pig to be Cuban-American because she was born in Hialeah. She was raised as a puppy and does not have the tail curled like most pigs.