This Valentine's Day, say it with cockroaches



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

New York: Roses are red, violets are blue, how about having a roach named for you? The Bronx Zoo is offering people the chance to name one of its Madagascar hissing cockroaches in honour of someone for Valentine's Day.

The New York zoo started offering the name-a-roach programme in 2011 as a fun way to fundraise. For $10, recipients get an emailed certificate telling them that one of the insects from the world's largest roach species has been named for them. The zoo is also offering to send along chocolates or a Madagascar roach plush toy for higher donations.

There are thousands of Madagascar cockroaches on exhibition.

The money goes to the Wildlife Conservation Society.