This video of a daughter teaching her mother how to drive is endearing



A grab of the video 'Maa Ke Haath Mein Steering'

What happens when a daughter attempts to teach her mother how to drive despite objections from her father? A YouTube video based on the same theme has gone viral.

The video posted on YouTube channel is titled ‘Maa Ke Haath Mein Steering’. Uploaded on Wednesday, the video has already garnered over 75,000 views. The story revolves around Nikki, who decides to train her mom in driving her dad's car despite his constant discouragement.

As the lessons begin, so also do the mundane fights between husband and wife. A man, seemingly more worried about the car than his wife, the husband keeps cribbing sitting on the backseat. He reminds her that he actually made her driving license because he wanted to get her a SIM card, which she conveniently forgot at the store.

The wife retorts, reminding him of the instance when he forgot their child in Essel World as he was busy enjoying him merry-go-round. Fed up of the constant fights, Nikki even threatens to walk out. And so things go on…

So, does Nikki eventually succeed in her task? Watch video to find out.

