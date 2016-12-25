Thousands evacuated ahead of Christmas typhoon in Philippines



Stranded passengers are evacuated in Tabaco City on Saturday. Pic/AFP



Tabaco: Philippine authorities began evacuating thousands of people and shut down dozens of ports on Saturday as a strong typhoon threatened to wallop the country's east coast on Christmas Day.

Nock-Ten is expected to be packing winds of between 203- 250 kilometres per hour when it crosses over Catanduanes, a remote island of 250,000 people in the Bicol region, the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center said. It is then expected to hit the country's main island of Luzon, including capital Manila, on Monday.

"The preemptive evacuation is ongoing" in Catanduanes and two nearby provinces, Rachel Miranda, spokeswoman for the civil defence office in the Bicol region said. She said she did not have the total number of people who have been evacuated.