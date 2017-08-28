Thousands evacuated as Rakhine burns



Rohingya refugees walk pass Balukhali refugee camp near Myanmar's border. Pic/AFP

Myanmar's government said it has evacuated at least 4,000 non-Muslim villagers amid ongoing clashes in Rakhine state, as thousands more Rohingya Muslims sought to flee across the border to Bangladesh yesterday.

The death toll from the violence that erupted on Friday with coordinated attacks by Rohingya insurgents has climbed to 98, the government said. Bracing for more violence, thousands of Rohingya were trying to forge the Naf river separating Myanmar and Bangladesh and the land border.

4,000

No. of non-Muslims evacuated