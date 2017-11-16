Thousands of sardines pop up on Panaji ramp, videos go viral

Thousands of sardines mysteriously popped out of Mandovi river near Panaji and up a ferry ramp on Wednesday, video footage of which went viral on the social media. Hours later, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that the phenomenon was a result of loss of orientation by the shoal of sardines.

"The sardines are called shoaling fish and their juveniles swim and move in large groups in a certain direction and sometimes move into inland waters. The video shows live fish that apparently lost orientation, possibly due to lights, and washed ashore due to ferryboat wakes," the CMO statement said.

Video footage of thousands of silvery fish jumping out of water and onto the concrete ferry ramp and curious onlookers picking them up went viral. The statement said scientists from the state Pollution Control Board had been roped in to study the phenomenon. Several passengers waiting for ferry rides also grabbed the fish by the bagfuls.