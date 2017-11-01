Three aides in Donald Trump's presidential campaign charged, one for lying to the FBI

An investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election moved into a new and more perilous stage for the White House yesterday after three aides to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, including a former chairman, were charged. One of them pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Kremlin-related contacts.

George Papadopoulos

Ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and another former Trump aide appeared in court, pleading not guilty to several charges after the indictments in the Russia probe were unsealed. The pair was released on bail of $10 million and $5 million respectively and placed under house arrest. Separately, Another former Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

The former Trump foreign policy advisor admitted he tried to hide contacts with a Moscow-linked professor who was offering "dirt" on Trump's election rival Hillary Clinton. Papadopoulos revealed that he informed Trump and others personally that he could organise a meeting between the then candidate and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ex-advisor told the FBI that he had been instructed by an unnamed "campaign supervisor" to meet Russian officials "off the record" if "feasible." His contacts with Russian sources came to include Putin's niece and the Russian ambassador in London.