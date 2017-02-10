Three arrested, 19 stolen motorbikes recovered





Mumbai police have arrested three persons and recovered 19 stolen motorbikes from their possession. The accused Juned Hingora, Aryan Gupta and another youth who is a minor stole bikes from the western suburbs of Dahisar, Goregaon, Borivali and Bandra, police said.



They then offered to sell the bikes at around Rs 25,000 apiece and took an advance of Rs 5000-10,000 towards registration charges but disappeared after receiving the money. They had duped about a dozen people this way, police said.



Acting on a tip-off, police laid a tarp at a garage in the Malwani area a few days ago and arrested the trio. The minor was sent to the juvenile home in Dongri. Total value of the recovered bikes was about Rs 7.15 lakh. Further probe is on.