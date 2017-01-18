Three caught with Rs 65 lakh in old notes in Kurla

Representational picture

The crime branch has detained three people in Kurla and seized Rs 65 lakh in cash from them. The police said Rs 33.7 lakh was in old Rs 500 notes and Rs 31.3 lakh in Rs 1,000 notes.

The police said the three were trying to exchange old currency for new. "We laid a trap and caught them," said Sunil Mane, senior inspector of Crime Branch Unit III.

The three are Kantilal Suresh Jain (31), a mobile shop owner from Kurla (W), Ravi Shah (36), a financial adviser from Goregoan (W) and Purshottam Yeole (36), a marketing executive from Kalina.

The police said Rs 49 lakh belongs to Kantilal, Rs 6 lakh belongs to Ravi and Rs 10 lakh was Purshottam’s. They had initially converted their black money into new notes but this amount had been left out.

The crime branch has informed the I-T department and seized the money.