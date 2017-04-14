Three child marriages prevented in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 'SHE Teams' of Rachakonda police here averted three child marriages, scheduled to take place after a fortnight, police said today.

Based on information, SHE Teams, on April 12 prevented child marriages of three minor girls at Rampur Thanda,

Choutuppal and Valigonda areas located on city outskirts, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

The marriages of the three girls, all aged 16, were fixed by their parents with men above 22 years of age, and the

ceremonies were to take place over the next 15 days, he said.

According to the official, members of the SHE Teams visited the homes of these three girls and ensured that their

marriages are cancelled. They also counselled their parents along with family members of prospective grooms, Bhagwat said.