Three dead in a landslide incident at Thane

Three people were reported dead in the landslide incident that took place at the TCS construction site in Thane. Two workers were reported dead on Friday, while fire officials and regional disaster management cell carried out rescue operations on Saturday morning to remove the third person, who was stuck inside the soil.

The third person, was identified as Lokeshwar Ramdeen Vishwakarma 27, who was then dead and shifted to civic hospital for further procedure.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, when around 10 workers were passing from the dug up construction site. The soil boundaries of the construction site caved in taking around 10 workers. Around seven of them came out with minor injuries, where three of them were stuck inside.

On Friday night the rescue operation went on till 7pm, where the officials removed two dead bodies that includes includes Abdul Hussain 40 and Radhakan Parabhoi 32. The land slide took place at TCS company (under construction site) near Bayer India company office, Hiranandani Estate, Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

According to the list of workers, the officials found that one worker was missing, who had made an entry in the morning. “However, we couldn’t find him late night on Friday. So early morning on Saturday we carried out the operation and removed his body, which was already dead,” said Santosh Kadam, Senior Officials, Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

A case has been registered at Kasarwadavli police station under section 304 A of the Indian penal code against the owner of Gayatri construction, who was doing the work at the site.