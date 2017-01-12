Three drunk, helmetless youths land in hospital after their bike skids on Lalbaug flyover

The three youths who met with the bike accident are undergoing treatment at JJ hospital. Pics /Shadab Khan

Three youths landed in hospital with multiple injuries after the bike they were on skidded on the Lalbaug flyover in the wee hours of Wednesday. None of them was wearing a helmet, and one of them sustained grievous injuries. The police are in the process of registering a case against the rider.

Loss of control

According to the Kalachowkie police, Mahesh Kharvi (27), Naresh Kharvi (27) and Yogesh Shinde (28), all residents of Dharavi-Antop Hill area, were headed to Reay Road on Mahesh’s bike, a red Pulsar, from Lalbaug flyover.

Around 2.15 am, ahead of the Lalbaugcha Raja stretch, Mahesh lost control on the vehicle, riding at 70-80 kmph, and the bike skid. The three were thrown off and dragged on the road for quite a distance, said the police. And yet, the bike is intact with no major damage.

Mahesh and Naresh sustained serious injuries to their legs, hands, face and other parts, while Shinde sustained multiple serious injuries all over his body.

Confession to cops

A passing motorist saw the three lying on the road and called up the police control room, following which a team reached the spot and took the three to JJ hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

"They told the police that they were drunk and were riding triple seat. They admitted that they were not wearing helmets and were also speeding," an officer said.

After their treatment is done, the police will record their statement. On the basis of the medical report and the blood report and their statements, they will decide the next course of action.

Registration of a case of negligent driving, causing grievous hurt and driving under the influence of alcohol is most likely.