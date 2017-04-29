Three escape death as truck falls off flyover in Punjab

Three people escaped death by sheer luck on Friday after a truck fell off from a flyover in Punjab's Jalandhar city and dropped on the road below, crushing an auto-rickshaw and a bicycle.

Two men, including truck driver Narayan Singh and auto-rickshaw driver Manpreet Singh were admitted to hospital with injuries, police said.

The whole incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The truck went out of control of the driver and toppled from the flyover on the Amritsar-Jalandhar National Highway No 1 (NH-1) in Jalandhar, about 160 km from here.

It landed on top of the auto-rickshaw but since the rear portion of the truck was empty as it had just off-loaded goods, the auto-rickshaw driver was saved.

A cyclist, who saw the truck falling from the flyover, showed a split-second presence of mind to jump from his cycle and run, saving his own life. The cycle was completely crushed under the truck.

The truck driver too escaped with injuries.

The truck driver told the police later that the vehicle went out of control due to some technical fault.

Area Station House Officer (SHO) Nirmal Singh said that no case was registered as no party filed a complaint following a compromise.