Three generations vote together at Worli poll booth



The Hingoorani family

The Hingoorani family voting at the Worli Hill Road polling booth was an apt example of three generations of voters. Apparently, 87-years-old Mohani Hingoorani, a retired doctor, never misses a chance to cast her vote.

Speaking to mid-day, the Hingoorani House resident said, “I feel every citizen should exercise their franchise. I’m over 80-years-old now, but I have not missed a single elections. People who complain that the government is not doing enough should come forward now and make the right choice for the city. The right to vote must be respected. I am happy with the arrangements made by election department and appeal to citizens to vote."

Karan Hingoorani (20) is first time voter. Karan is a student at HR College and got his voter ID card made recently, during one of the special campaigns by the election authorities at various colleges. "I am very excited about exercising my franchise. I also urged my friends to join me, but not many of them have turned up,” said Karan.