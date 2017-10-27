Three GRP teams nab man who forced girl to jump from Mumbai local train

Though it will take the 14-year-old girl, who had jumped off a train to escape from a molester, sometime to get back on her feet, she can take solace from the fact that the CSMT GRP have arrested the accused, Ashraf Ali Shaikh, after he was spotted at the station.

Representational Pic

The GRP had formed three teams to trace Shaikh. Speaking to mid-day, Vilas Chaugle, inspector, CSMT GRP, said, "While we were scanning CCTV footage of the station, we spotted the accused in one of them. After we circulated the image to other police stations and informers, we received a tip-off that he was spotted at the same station again. We laid a trap and got him."

The survivor said, "When I boarded the Kalyan-bound train around 9.30 am, the ladies compartment was empty. Just when the train started moving, a man boarded the compartment. I asked him to get down and even tried to pull the chain. I tugged at it with all my strength, but it didn't budge. When he started moving towards me, I got so scared that I jumped off the train."

Sources said the gangmen on the tracks immediately called the GRP, who then rushed her to St George Hospital. She has suffered a fracture in the heel and injuries on her head and stomach. Her father said, "By god's grace, my daughter is safe. Authorities should take steps to prevent such incidents."