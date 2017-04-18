Three held with demonetised currency notes in Mira Road



Representation pic

Thane: Three persons were detained today in Mira Road in the district for allegedly carrying Rs 28 lakh in demonetised currency, the police said.

The scrapped bills in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1000, totalling Rs 28,10,000, were recovered from Sharukh Merchant (24), Mangesh Gotal (34), and Deepak Khade (54), who works as a security guard with a builder, this afternoon at Vijay Park in Mira Road, said senior Police Inspector Venkat Andale.

Police are conducting investigation whether the money was brought for exchanging it with new currencies. The Income Tax department has been informed about the seizure.