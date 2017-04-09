Three Indians killed in Nepal accident

Kathmandu: Three Indians were killed and another was critically injured when a truck rammed into their car on the East-West Highway along the Hetauda-Narayanghat road stretch, police said on Sunday.

The three were killed on the spot when their car (BR-6D-5625) was hit by the truck around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday. Two of the deceased were identified as Nitesh Kumar Singh, 39, and Sanjaya Kumar Sharma, 45, of Sitamarhi.

The third victim was yet to be identified, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Bamdev Gautam.

Ram Kumar Sharma, who was injured, is admitted at a medical college in Chitwan.

The police have detained the truck driver and impounded the vehicle.