Three Indians killed in road accident in Nepal

Kathmandu: At least three Indians were killed on the spot and another person was critically injured when a truck rammed their car at a highway in southwest Nepal.

The three were killed on the spot yesterday when the truck, en route to Hetauda from Narayanghat in Chitwan district struck the car with an Indian registration number plate, according to District Police Office, Makawanpur.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Nitesh Kumar Singh, 39 and Sanjaya Kuma Sharma, 45 of Sitamari, India. The identity of another man is yet to be ascertained.

Ram Kumar Sharma, who sustained injuries in the accident is undergoing treatment at a medical college in Chitwan. His condition is said to be critical. The police have detained the truck driver and seized the vehicle.