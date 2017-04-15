Three killed on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway as car hits divider and turns turtle

Palghar: Three persons from Surat in Gujarat were today killed after their car overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, police said.

The mishap took place near Tawa village at around 1.30 AM. The occupants of the car were going to Gujarat from Mumbai, a senior official from Thane district rural police told PTI.

The driver lost control over the vehicle, after which it hit a road divider and turned turtle, killing three persons on the spot, he said.

However, the driver escaped unhurt. The deceased have been identified as Kunal Sabh (25), Vishal Dhodia (30) and Sukvindersingh Gujral (37), said the officer.

Their bodies were sent for postmortem and a probe is on, he said.