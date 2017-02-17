Three labourers die while cleaning manhole in Malad

Three labourers, hired on a private contract, died in a manhole in Malad (west) on Thursday morning after they went inside it to clean.

As soon as they stepped in, they fell unconscious and were declared dead when taken to the hospital.

Malwani police told Hindustan Times that four labourers were allegedly hired for that job out of which the three identified as Muktibhai Harijan, 30, Maya Harijan, 25 and Kashi Harijan 45, first went into the manhole. When they did not step out for a while, the fourth labourer who had accompanied them peeped inside to check on them and then he saw them lying in an unconscious state.

The trio were then rushed to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital where they were declared dead. Their bodies have been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

The police have registered a case of accidental death in this regard and further investigations are on.