Three Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh gunfight

At least three Maoists, including a woman, were killed in a hour and a half-long gunfight with police in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Sunday, police said.

Director General, Naxal (Maoist) Operations D.M. Awasthi said that intelligence was received in the morning that a gathering of Maoists would be held in Aundhi area of the district and a police contingent dispatched to the spot. A gunfight broke out at around 2 p.m. and went on till 3.30 p.m.

Police, who did not suffer any casualty, managed to kill three rebels, including woman leader Sabeena, who was involved in various Maoist incidents in Rajnandgaon, said Awasthi, adding that an SLR and an INSAS rifle and some other material recovered.