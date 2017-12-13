Three members of a family killed after car crashes into metro pillar

Three members of a family were killed after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a Metro pillar in Muttam near Aluva in the wee hours of today, police said

Representational Pic

The deceased were identified as Rajendraprasad, his son Arun Prasad and relative Chandran Nair from Kumaranallore in Kottayam district, they added.

The incident occurred at 2.30 a.m when the three were returning home from Nedumbassery International Airport after seeing off Chandran Nair's son working in Dubai, police said.