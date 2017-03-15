Three militants hanged in Pakistan: Army

Islamabad: Three militants convicted by military courts in Pakistan were executed on Wednesday at a high security prison in Punjab province, an official said.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the militants were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including attacks on armed forces and law enforcement agencies.
The military courts, in their two-year tenure, handed over a total of 161 death sentences of which 21 have been executed so far.
