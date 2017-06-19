Three more Passport Seva Kendras to come up in Odisha

Three more Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) will come up in Odisha, it was announced on Sunday. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from the state, in a letter that her ministry has decided to open three more POPSKs in Odisha.

"We have decided to open Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in Balasore, Berhampur and Bhawanipatna in the second phase of this scheme," she said. Earlier in May this year, Pradhan had requested the Centre to open seven more Passport Sewa Kendras in Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also taken up the issue with the External Affairs Minister during his meeting at New Delhi in March this year. Sushma Swaraj, on Saturday, announced opening of 149 new POPSKs across the country in the scheme's second phase.