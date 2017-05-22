Three of a family among four killed as ambulance hit by dumper



Representation pic

Four people including three members of a family died in a road accident on Sunday, as the ambulance they were travelling in collided head-on with a dumper truck in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said.

"Bappa Mondal (38), a resident of Burdwan's Manteswar region, died along with his wife Manasi Mondal and their 15-year-old son in an accident on Badsahi road near Nanur in Birbhum at around 3 pm on Sunday," said an officer from Nanoor police station.

"The driver of the ambulance also died in the accident," he said. According to police sources, the speeding dumper truck coming from the opposite direction could not control its speed and collided head on with the ambulance.

"The driver and another passenger died on the spot in the accident. The two others were rushed to Bardhaman Medical College, where they were declared dead," the officer said. "The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. We are looking for him," he added.