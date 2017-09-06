Three of family killed in wall collapse in Nagapattinam district





Nagapattinam(TN): Three members of a family were killed and a girl was seriously injured when the wall of their house collapsed early today at Thiruvavaduthurai village in the district, due to heavy rains, police said.

The family members were sleeping in the house when the wall collapsed all of a sudden, they said.

While Venkatraman(45), Karthika(39) and Sahithya(11) were killed on the spot, Varshini(7) sustained serious injuries, they added.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and admitted Varshini to Mayiladuthurai government hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered, police said.